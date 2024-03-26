Congress calls for strong rebuttal from Modi government over Chinese claims on Arunachal

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 26: In a staunch rebuttal to recent Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian National Congress has vehemently negated any Chinese assertions on the region, asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

The party slammed what it called as the fourth instance in a month of China making baseless claims, pointing out China’s history of renaming places and redrawing maps of territories of other nations. Despite political differences, the Congress highlighted the need for unity in protecting India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against foreign threats.

However, the party attributed the increased Chinese aggression to what it called as PM Modi’s indecisive response to the Galwan Valley incident on June 19, 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The Congress criticised the government’s perceived soft stance towards China, pointing out issues like the construction of villages near the border and alleged abductions of civilians living in border areas.

The Congress expressed apprehension over what it termed as the ‘Modi Govt’s ‘Please China Policy’,’ asserting that it has compromised national security in Arunachal Pradesh.

The party criticised what it called ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee,’ indicating a lack of firmness in dealing with Chinese aggression not only in Ladakh but also in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite these concerns, the Congress expressed optimism that the Modi government would issue a strong response to Chinese claims, underlining the significance of maintaining peace and tranquility along India’s borders.