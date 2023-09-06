Congress harmed India more than British had done: Union minister

AGARTALA, Sept 5: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik on
Tuesday alleged that the Congress harmed the country more
than the British had done.
Bhoumik, union minister of state for social justice and
empowerment, also claimed that the way the erstwhile UPA
government “indulged in corruption”, people would not vote
for the opposition bloc INDIA.
“The way the UPA had indulged in corruption, the people will
never vote for the Congress. The Congress did more harm to
the nation than the British rulers had done,” she said.
The minister also exuded confidence that her party BJP would
win by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly
constituencies in Tripura.
“We are sure of winning by-elections with huge margins. The
electors of Dhanpur blessed me in the February assembly
elections (2023) for the first time. This time too, there will be
no exception”, the Bhoumik said.
She was speaking to reporters after casting her vote at a booth
in Barnarayan HS School under the Dhanpur constituency.
Bhoumik, as a BJP candidate, had won the seat for the first time
in the last assembly elections.
Her resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-
election to that seat.
Speaking on the Boxanagar assembly constituency where voting
for the by-election was being held during the day, Bhoumik
said, “In the last assembly elections, the CPI(M) had misled
voters, especially minority ones but this time, we were able to
remove their misconception about the BJP. We are confident of
winning the seat this time,” she said.
The minister also asserted that the country has emerged as a
global leader after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on
the Moon.
“The successful lunar mission is the testimony that the country
is moving towards growth and prosperity,” she said.
The present government has “created an environment on all
fronts to transform India into a global leader”, Bhoumik added.
