CSIR announces Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes-2022 to 12 scientists

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Ahead of its foundation day, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

on Monday announced the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards for 2022 to be distributed to 12 young

scientists across the country.

Immunologist Dipyaman Ganguli of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, astrophysicist

Kanak Saha from the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Kanishka

Biswas from International Centre of Materials Science of the Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre

for Advanced Scientific Research were among the awardees.

The award is given every year to scientists under the age of 45 years and carries a purse of Rs five lakh

and a citation.

The announcement of the awards came amid a row over government’s plans to prune National Science

Awards.

Amit Singh, Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology of the Indian Institute of Science and Arun

Kumar Shukla Department of Biological Sciences and

Bioengineering of Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur were awarded in the category of Biological

Sciences.

Biswas and T Govindaraju of the Bio-organic Chemistry Laboratory of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for

Advanced Scientific Research have been selected for the prestigious prize in the Chemical Sciences

category.

In the Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences category, the Prize has been bagged by Binoy

Kumar Saikia of the Coal and Energy Research Group of CSIR North East Institute of Science and

Technology, Jorhat.

In the field of Engineering Sciences, Debdeep Mukhopadhyay of the Department of Computer Science

and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has bagged the Prize.

The prize in the Mathematical Sciences category has gone to Anish Ghosh of Mumbai-based Tata

Institute of Fundamental Research and Saket Saurabh of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences,

Chennai.

In the field of Medical Sciences, Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal of the Achutha Menon Centre for Health

Science Studies of Sree Chitra Tirunal lnstitute for Medical Sciences and Technology and Rohit Srivastava

of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will

receive the Prize.

Saha has received the Prize in the physical sciences category.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, instituted in the memory of the first director general of the CSIR, are

usually announced on the foundation day of the institution on September 26. (PTI)