CSIR announces Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes-2022 to 12 scientists

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Ahead of its foundation day, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
on Monday announced the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards for 2022 to be distributed to 12 young
scientists across the country.
Immunologist Dipyaman Ganguli of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, astrophysicist
Kanak Saha from the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Kanishka
Biswas from International Centre of Materials Science of the Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre
for Advanced Scientific Research were among the awardees.
The award is given every year to scientists under the age of 45 years and carries a purse of Rs five lakh
and a citation.
The announcement of the awards came amid a row over government’s plans to prune National Science
Awards.
Amit Singh, Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology of the Indian Institute of Science and Arun
Kumar Shukla Department of Biological Sciences and
Bioengineering of Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur were awarded in the category of Biological
Sciences.
Biswas and T Govindaraju of the Bio-organic Chemistry Laboratory of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for
Advanced Scientific Research have been selected for the prestigious prize in the Chemical Sciences
category.
In the Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences category, the Prize has been bagged by Binoy
Kumar Saikia of the Coal and Energy Research Group of CSIR North East Institute of Science and
Technology, Jorhat.
In the field of Engineering Sciences, Debdeep Mukhopadhyay of the Department of Computer Science
and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has bagged the Prize.
The prize in the Mathematical Sciences category has gone to Anish Ghosh of Mumbai-based Tata
Institute of Fundamental Research and Saket Saurabh of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences,
Chennai.
In the field of Medical Sciences, Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal of the Achutha Menon Centre for Health
Science Studies of Sree Chitra Tirunal lnstitute for Medical Sciences and Technology and Rohit Srivastava
of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will
receive the Prize.
Saha has received the Prize in the physical sciences category.
The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, instituted in the memory of the first director general of the CSIR, are
usually announced on the foundation day of the institution on September 26. (PTI)
