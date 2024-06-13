30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

CWC and IIT Roorkee forge partnership for water resources and urban flood management

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 12: The Central Water Commission (CWC) and IIT Roorkee have inked two pacts aimed at tackling pressing issues in water resources management and urban flooding.

The agreements signed by Kushvinder Vohra, Chairman of CWC, and Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, mark a collaborative effort to develop innovative solutions for efficient water management and urban flood resilience, a statement said.

- Advertisement -

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on enhancing water resources management. Key initiatives include assessing irrigation efficiency, conducting comprehensive water accounting studies and mapping cropped areas under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

The partnership will also establish a certificate programme for water auditors and evaluate the impact of climate change on water resources.

These efforts aim to improve water management practices and boost agricultural productivity, aligning with government objectives.

The second MoU addresses urban flooding, with a focus on forecasting, numerical flood inundation and hazard mapping and urban flood risk management.

- Advertisement -

By leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the collaboration aims to produce precise flood susceptibility maps and robust resilience mechanisms. This initiative supports government strategies to enhance urban infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

“The expertise of IIT Roorkee in water resources management, combined with the practical insights of the CWC, will drive innovation in irrigation efficiency, water accounting and urban flood forecasting. This partnership is poised to foster a culture of innovation that promotes efficient water resources management,” Professor Ashish Pandey, Bharat Singh Chair Professor for Water Resources, said.

Vohra emphasized the importance of the MoUs, saying the agreements represent a major step forward in the commission’s efforts to manage water resources and urban flooding effectively.

“By integrating CWC’s experience with IIT Roorkee’s cutting-edge research capabilities, we aim to develop solutions that benefit society and enhance resilience against natural disasters,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The CWC and IIT Roorkee have agreed to work together for five years, with the possibility of extending the partnership. Their joint efforts will focus on improving irrigation efficiency, studying water usage, mapping crop areas and understanding the effects of climate change.

They will also work on predicting urban floods, mapping flood risks and using advanced technology to enhance urban flood resilience.

The collaboration aims to support government initiatives and leverage IIT Roorkee’s expertise to develop solutions that benefit society by improving water management and protecting against floods, the statement said. (PTI)

 

 

 

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Novel discusses struggles of emerging middle class among Dalits in urban...

The Hills Times -
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh