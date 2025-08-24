Deep space exploration next, prepare for it: Modi to scientists on National Space Day

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked space scientists to prepare for a deep space exploration mission to unravel the secrets that brighten the future of humanity.

In a video address on the National Space Day, Modi announced that India was preparing to set up a pool of astronauts for future missions and urged the youth to be part of this group.

“We have reached the moon and Mars. Now, we have to peek into deep space, where several secrets that would benefit the future of humanity lie hidden,” Modi said.

Achieving one milestone after another in the space sector has now become a natural trait of India and its scientists, Modi said.

“Beyond galaxies lies our horizons, The endless universe tells us that no frontier is the final frontier and in the space sector too, at the policy level, there should be no final frontier,” the prime minister told a gathering of space scientists, students, and policymakers from across the country.

He said India was making advances in breakthrough technologies such as electric propulsion and semi-cryogenic engines.

“Soon, thanks to the hard work of you, scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission and will also build its own space station,” he said.

The prime minister also asked the private players whether five startups can become unicorns in the next five years.

“I would like the private sector to come forward … can we reach a point where we can launch 50 rockets every year?” he asked space scientists and engineers.

Modi said his government possesses both the intent and the willpower to implement the next-generation reforms required to achieve this vision.

He said India viewed space technology not only as a tool for scientific exploration but also as a means to enhance ease of living.

“Space-tech is increasingly becoming an integral part of governance in India,” he said, and cited satellite-based assessment in crop insurance schemes, satellite-enabled information and safety for fishermen, disaster management applications, and the use of geospatial data in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Modi said three days ago he met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who unfurled the national flag at the International Space Station and filled every Indian with pride.

He said that when Shukla showed him the tricolour, he was touched beyond words.

Modi said that in his interaction with the astronaut, he witnessed the boundless courage and infinite dreams of the youth of New India. (PTI)