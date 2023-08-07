Delhi Police Launches Initiative To Create Database For NE, Gorkha, And Ladakhi Residents

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 6: The Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) under Delhi Police has initiated a drive to create a database of people from the North East region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and Ladakhis residing in various locations in Delhi. The purpose behind this effort is to enhance policing and ensure the safety and security of these communities.

Joint commissioner of police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey, IPS, emphasised that despite a considerable number of North Eastern people, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and Ladakhis living in the national capital, no specific data have been systematically maintained by any agency or organisation.

To address this gap and facilitate better law enforcement measures, the SPUNER has urged residents from these regions to voluntarily provide their information.

The Google form link is being shared widely through social media, community leaders, and student representatives of the North East, Gorkhas from Darjeeling, and Ladakhi communities to encourage maximum participation.

This move is expected to enhance community policing efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals from the North East, Gorkhas, and Ladakhi residing in Delhi.