13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 22, 2023
type here...

Demolition of unsafe buildings resumes in Joshimath

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DEHRADUN, Jan 21 (PTI): Demolition of ‘unsafe’ buildings in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand resumed on Saturday as the weather improved.

Snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand on Friday had intensified the cold, adding to the woes of people of Joshimath living in temporary relief camps.

- Advertisement -

“Dismantling of unsafe hotels and houses in Joshimath has been temporarily halted due to bad weather,” Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana had said.

According to officials, 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence and 269 families have been moved to temporary relief centres.

On Saturday, drilling machines and bulldozers were back to dismantle hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — and the PWD’s inspection bungalow as weather cleared in the morning.

“Providing relief to affected people in Joshimath is among the top priorities of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at present,” an official release here said.

- Advertisement -

Adequate arrangements have been made at temporary relief centres for the affected people to protect them from cold.

Heaters and blowers have been supplied to 76 families, thermal wears to 110 people, hot water bottles to 175, woollen caps to 516, warm socks to 280 and shawls to 196 people, it said.

Foodgrain kits have been supplied to 771 people, blankets to 601 and daily use kits to 114, the release added.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads and public facilities. The state government faces an uphill task providing relief and rehabilitating the affected families in brutal winter.

5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend
Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever
Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever
Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection
Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection
Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink
Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink
JANHVI KAPOOR LOVES HER WHITE OUTFIT
JANHVI KAPOOR LOVES HER WHITE OUTFIT
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Gandhi capable to be India’s PM: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

The Hills Times - 0
5 Fermented Drinks To Sip Over The Weekend Katrina Kaif In Saree :Top 10 Most Sizzling Pics Ever Swastika Mukherjee’s Stunning Sari Collection Lose Weight For Lohri With Malaika Arora’s Staple Weight Loss Drink JANHVI KAPOOR LOVES HER WHITE OUTFIT