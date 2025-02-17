13 C
PM Modi hid country’s outrage in US over handcuffed deportees: Congress

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: The Congress Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to the US recently, of not conveying to his “good friend” Donald Trump about the outrage over the shackling of Indians being deported from America.

Two US military planes have landed in Amritsar this month so far, deporting Indians as part of the Trump administration’s promised crackdown on illegal migration. Another deportation flight from the US is scheduled to arrive in Amritsar on Sunday night.

Many deportees have claimed they were in shackles during the flight.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh referred to reports of shackling Indians deported from the United States and said, “It is abundantly clear that the PM did NOT convey to his good friend our country’s outrage at the manner in which Indian citizens are being deported from the USA. Only cowards boast of 56-inch chests.”

A US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport late on Saturday night, with the men among the deportees claiming they were in shackles during the journey and Sikh youths were allegedly without turbans.

On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been attacking the Centre over the landing of US planes carrying deportees at Amritsar airport. “Do not make our holy city a deport centre,” he had said. (PTI)

