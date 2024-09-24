28.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

Does Farooq Abdullah consider himself Pak government PRO: BJP

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: The BJP on Monday took a swipe at former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, wondering if he considered himself a “self-styled ambassador or a PRO” of the Pakistan government as he keeps calling for talks between India and the neighbouring country.

In a statement, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is party’s general secretary in-charge of the Union Territory, alleged that the National Conference (NC) leader advocated the cause of Pakistan more than the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

- Advertisement -

He asked, “Is Farooq Abdullah a self-styled ambassador or a PRO of the Pakistan government who keeps advocating the cause of Pakistan more than talking about the progress and development of J&K?”

Stressing that talks and terror could not go hand-in-hand, Chugh said it is strange that Abdullah keeps airing “anti-national” sentiments knowing very well that Pakistan is a factory of terrorism for the whole world.

The Abdullahs and the Congress have been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan at the cost of peace and development in J&K, Chugh claimed.

The Congress and the NC are in alliance in the ongoing polls.

- Advertisement -

Chugh said under the Modi government, people of J&K have realised the damage the NC and the PDP have inflicted on them over the last many years. People now want development of industry, growth in tourism and jobs for the youth. They do not want bullets and stones, he added. (PTI)

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress ‘anti-Dalit’ party, it ‘insulted’ Kumari Selja: Amit Shah

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World