Does Farooq Abdullah consider himself Pak government PRO: BJP

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: The BJP on Monday took a swipe at former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, wondering if he considered himself a “self-styled ambassador or a PRO” of the Pakistan government as he keeps calling for talks between India and the neighbouring country.

In a statement, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is party’s general secretary in-charge of the Union Territory, alleged that the National Conference (NC) leader advocated the cause of Pakistan more than the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

- Advertisement -

He asked, “Is Farooq Abdullah a self-styled ambassador or a PRO of the Pakistan government who keeps advocating the cause of Pakistan more than talking about the progress and development of J&K?”

Stressing that talks and terror could not go hand-in-hand, Chugh said it is strange that Abdullah keeps airing “anti-national” sentiments knowing very well that Pakistan is a factory of terrorism for the whole world.

The Abdullahs and the Congress have been dancing to the tunes of Pakistan at the cost of peace and development in J&K, Chugh claimed.

The Congress and the NC are in alliance in the ongoing polls.

- Advertisement -

Chugh said under the Modi government, people of J&K have realised the damage the NC and the PDP have inflicted on them over the last many years. People now want development of industry, growth in tourism and jobs for the youth. They do not want bullets and stones, he added. (PTI)