EC issues advisory to political parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 16: In anticipation of the forthcoming General Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a comprehensive advisory to political parties, enforcement agencies, and electoral observers.

- Advertisement -

The advisory outlines stringent measures to foster responsible political discourse, combat misinformation, and ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in the electoral process. The advisory stresses the importance of issue-based campaigning, urging political parties to refrain from divisive tactics such as hate speeches, caste or religious appeals, and personal attacks.

Past violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) serve as a basis for fostering a more civilized approach to campaigning. Political parties are advised to verify the accuracy of information before dissemination and to ensure responsible behavior on social media platforms. Stringent actions are outlined against the originators of fake news, in accordance with existing laws.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented numerous measures to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. These include the appointment of nodal officers and the active dissemination of information on the ECI’s official website to counter misinformation. Enforcement agencies have received instructions to suppress illegal activities such as distributing liquor, cash, and freebies, and the misuse of financial power.

This includes monitoring unlawful online transactions, targeting key offenders, and coordinating effective seizure operations. Other steps taken to preserve electoral integrity include the sufficient deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), webcasting in sensitive polling stations, and the enforcement of pending non-bailable warrants.

- Advertisement -

District and state administrations have been directed to maintain impartiality by randomising polling staff and transparently allocating entitlements. The ECI is also taking steps to regulate political parties’ activities. This includes action against non-compliant registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), online reporting of financial and contribution details, and advisory guidelines for transparent organisational functioning.

The Election Commission has deployed more than 2100 observers to monitor the conduct of the upcoming General Elections 2024. Their role is to ensure fair elections by addressing issues such as inducement, coercion, and intimidation.

Observers have been directed to remain accessible, visit polling stations and vulnerable areas, and interact with political parties and candidates. The commission’s advisory reiterates its commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. It also emphasizes the importance of responsible conduct by all involved parties as the country prepares for the elections.