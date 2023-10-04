ED arrest AAP MP Sanjay Singh after hours of raid at his residence

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy.

The arrest was made following a raid at Singh’s residence by the ED. It was reported that the MP was questioned by the agency for over ten hours. Prior to this, several staff members and associates of Singh were interrogated by the ED.

The agency had also previously raided three of Singh’s associates – Sarvesh Mishra, Ajit, and Vivek Tyagi for their alleged involvement in a supposed Delhi liquor scam.

Earlier in May, Singh had written to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, claiming that the ED Director and Assistant Director had unjustly associated his name with the alleged scam, in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.