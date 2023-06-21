Elon Musk Expresses Plans to Bring Tesla to India During Meeting with PM Modi

During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his intentions to bring Tesla to India in the near future.

Musk praised PM Modi’s commitment to supporting new companies and ensuring India’s growth and expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister’s vision for the country. “I am a fan of Modi,” said Mask.

Musk further shared his positive outlook on India, stating, “I can say he (PM Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies and make sure it accrues to India’s advantage.”

He also mentioned his plans to visit India again next year, emphasizing his eagerness to explore opportunities and potential collaborations.

In addition to Tesla, Musk highlighted his interest in introducing Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to India. He believed that Starlink could significantly benefit remote and rural villages in the country, providing them with improved connectivity and access to the digital world.

Expressing gratitude for PM Modi’s support, Musk conveyed his optimism about future announcements and investments in India. He said, “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible… It is quite likely there will be a significant investment in India. It was an excellent conversation with the Prime Minister.”

During the meeting, Musk also addressed the issue of compliance with local government laws, specifically mentioning Twitter’s challenges. He acknowledged that Twitter, like other platforms, must comply with the laws of each country and work within their frameworks. Musk emphasized the importance of obeying local government regulations to avoid potential shutdowns, while striving to provide the maximum extent of free speech permitted by the law.

The potential arrival of Tesla in India brings excitement and anticipation for the future of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation in the country. With Musk’s positive outlook and commitment to supporting India’s growth, the Indian market can expect significant developments and investments in the coming years.