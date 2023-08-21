Ensure proper implementation of provisions of RTI Act on proactive disclosure of information: SC

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Information Commission and the

State Information Commissions to ensure proper implementation of provisions of the Right to

Information Act, 2005 including on proactive disclosure of information by public authorities.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said public accountability is a crucial

feature that governs the relationship between ‘duty bearers’ and ‘right holders’.

The top court said power and accountability go hand in hand and noted that while all citizens shall

have the ‘right to information’ under Section 3 of the Act, the co-relative ‘duty’ in the form of the

obligation of public authorities is recognised in Section 4 of the RTI Act.

“We direct that the Central Information Commission and the State Information Commissions shall

continuously monitor the implementation of the mandate of Section 4 of the Act as also prescribed

by the Department of Personnel and Training in its Guidelines and Memorandums issued from time

to time,” the bench also comprising justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

Section 4 of the Right to Information Act deals with the obligations of public authorities.

Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act lays down the information which should be disclosed by public

authorities on a suo motu or proactive basis. Section 4(2) and Section 4(3) prescribe the method of

dissemination of this information.

The apex court stated this in a judgement on a plea seeking effective implementation of a provision

of the Right to Information Act which mandates public authorities to suo motu disclose vital

information about their functioning.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kishan Chand Jain seeking effective implementation of the

mandate of Section 4 of the RTI Act dealing with the obligations of public authorities.

The PIL contended that the provision is the soul of RTI without which it remains an ornamental law.

The plea also referred to the reports of the Central Information Commission which reflect poor

compliance with the mandate of Section 4.

It said that the Department of Personnel and Training had issued an Office Memorandum requiring a

third-party audit, which witnessed poor participation. (PTI)