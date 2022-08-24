28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...

Farmer sets himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 23: A farmer from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a fight with his brother over a land dispute, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said the incident, which took place near the Inox gate of the Maharashtra legislature building, was unfortunate and the government was keeping a watch on the situation.

- Advertisement -

“Subhash Deshmukh, a farmer from Dharashiv, tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene over himself and setting himself ablaze,” Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Opposition sought details of the incident.

Fadnavis said Deshmukh had a fight with his brother over a land dispute. His father too tried to commit suicide over the same issue a few months back.

The deputy CM said he has directed officials to address the issue if it is at the official level.

“Prima facie, he faced 15 to 20 per cent burn injuries. The incident is unfortunate and the government is monitoring the situation,” Fadnavis said.

- Advertisement -

A police official earlier said security personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed the man to the GT Hospital.

He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, the police official said. (PTI)

K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks
BTS describe their ideal woman
BTS describe their ideal woman
Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection
Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection
ALAYA F’S HOT MALDIVES DIARIES
ALAYA F’S HOT MALDIVES DIARIES
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union minister Ajay Mishra calls Rakesh Tikait ‘second rate person’

The Hills Times - 0
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification. BTS J-hope approved ways to nail airport looks BTS describe their ideal woman Mouni Roy’s Classy Bikini Collection ALAYA F’S HOT MALDIVES DIARIES