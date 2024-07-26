29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
Five Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 19 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SUKMA, July 25: Five Naxalites, collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 19 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

They turned themselves in before senior police officials here citing that they were disappointed with atrocities committed by senior Naxalites and “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

They said they were also impressed by the state government’s Naxal elimination policy and welfare schemes, he said.

Three women are among the surrendered cadres, he said.

Of the surrendered cadres, Kawasi Dula (25), Sodhi Budhra (27) and Madkam Gangi (27-year-old woman) who were active as deputy commander, section commander and section ‘A’ commande, respectively, in platoon no. 30 of Maoists carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, Chavan said.

Two other women cadres – Podiyam Somdi (25), party member in platoon no. 30, and Madkam Aayte (35), a member of the tailor team in the Kistaram area committee of Maoist, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads, Chavan said.

The intelligence branch of the anti-Naxal cell of Sukma police and neighbouring Odisha police played a crucial role in their surrender, he said.

The five were allegedly involved in multiple incidents, including attacks on police teams and damaging roads, he added.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, he added. (PTI)

