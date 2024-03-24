Generational shift started in Cong in several states, can’t write off party: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI, March 23: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the much-needed generational shift in the party has already been heralded in several states, making it difficult to write off the grand old party even though many have already penned its obituaries.

Such a change has already been initiated in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said, adding that other state units of the party will follow suit.

“There has been a generational shift in Madhya Pradesh. For the Congress, what has happened in Madhya Pradesh is a huge transformation,” Ramesh said, adding the party has shifted from a generation of 70-year-old leaders to those who are 50 years old.

“Both the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and the Congress Legislature Party leader are of a completely different generation. For the Congress to make that step is huge,” he said during an interaction at the PTI office here.

This shift was replicated in Rajasthan and a newer leadership is coming to the fore there. In Chhattisgarh the party still has many experienced faces, Ramesh said.

He said that in Telangana too, “you see new people coming in. One of the reasons we won in Telangana is actually a lot of new people were projected. Our chief minister was a new person in the Congress. He joined the Congress two to three years ago.”

“This generational shift has to take place. No doubt about it. New faces… But, it is difficult in the Congress because people have been in the party. It’s easier for the BJP as it is a start-up in many of these states,” the Congress general secretary in charge communications said.

The former union minister said one of the disadvantages with the grand old party is that it has been entrenched and one is not able to give opportunities to new people to come in.

“But, that (generational shift) is happening slowly. It’s happening in a couple of states. It should happen faster for sure,” he added.

Asked whether such a change is required at the central level, he said one should not ascribe too much importance to individuals as the Congress is the only party to have an elected president. The party systems have to be strengthened instead, Ramesh said.

On whether this Lok Sabha election is a fight for survival, he said many have written obituaries of the Congress but it is difficult to write off the party. “Many times, writing obituaries has been a favourite pastime for commentators. But the Congress will come back. I’m sure,” he said.

“I think the Congress is giving its all, in spite of what has been happening in the last month. But, you can’t write off the Congress. I think it is too deeply ingrained (into the country),” the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said he has seen that in several parts of the country where the Congress has no MP or MLA, the party flag still flies there. The party has received a very good response in Gujarat, Maharashtra and some other states during the two Bharat Jodo yatras, he said.

Ramesh, however, did not speculate on the numbers that the party would get in these Parliamentary elections but exuded confidence along with other parties, they would get a majority in the Lok Sabha.

He also expressed confidence that the Lok Sabha results could spring a surprise this time just like in 2004 when the Congress was written off, but emerged as the single-largest party. “Similar questions were raised in 2004. So, I would not put it past the realm of possibility that you will be in for a big surprise,” he said.

Ramesh felt that after Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by federal agencies, the BJP would target some more leaders in the days to come. (PTI)

