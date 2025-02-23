18 C
Global Investors Summit will be historic from investment perspective, create new record: CM Yadav

The Global Investors Summit is going to create a new record and in future

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Bhopal, Feb 22: Madhya Pradesh’s upcoming Global Investors Summit will create a new record and prove to be historic in terms of investment for the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The eighth edition of the biennial GIS will be held in the state capital Bhopal on February 24-25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

“Tomorrow is a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in the state and will stay overnight at the Raj Bhavan (in Bhopal),” Yadav told reporters after reviewing preparations for the GIS at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya here.He said the PM would interact with MPs, MLAs and BJP functionaries and also hold an organisational meeting.

Prior to visiting Manav Sangrahalaya, Yadav also reviewed preparations at the Kusha Bhau Thakre International Convention Center, where Modi is scheduled to hold the organisational meeting.

“The Global Investors Summit is going to create a new record and in future, these dates will prove to be historic in terms of investment for the state,” the chief minister said, adding that the preparations are in the last phase.

The people of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh are waiting to welcome PM Modi and investors from the world over, he said.

Answering a question, Yadav said that the vision of the GIS is to ensure benefits to youths, the poor, women and farmers through industrial investment.

The chief minister said such big events will continue to be held in Bhopal in the future as organising them in the state capital has its own importance.

After the conclusion of the GIS, the government will organise such meets at the district level on the lines of the Regional Industry Conclaves held ahead of the Global Investors Meet, he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bageshwar Dham, a religious site in Chattarpur district, on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of the Medical and Science Research Institute. He will arrive in Bhopal in the evening to take part in the organisational meeting, an official said.

Modi will stay overnight in Bhopal and inaugurate the GIS-2025 in the state capital on Monday, the official added. (PTI)

