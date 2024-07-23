Haryana: Muslim groups welcome devotees as Braj Mandal Yatra moves through Nuh

NUH (HARYANA), July 22: The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year began here on Monday amid tight security arrangements, with members of both Hindu and Muslim communities welcoming the procession at different points.

Spiritual leader Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev said this year’s yatra conveyed a powerful message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across the country.

Chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Sri Ram”, devotees started the yatra from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir and later proceeded to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka here.

The yatra, which spans over nearly 80 km, will end at Singar via the Jhir temple later in the day.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the yatra was being carried out smoothly amid stringent security and other arrangements for the devotees.

In the morning, many devotees taking part in the yatra gathered at Radha Krishna temple in adjoining Gurugram’s Sector 10 before leaving for the Nalhar temple.

Before the yatra began around 11 am, a large group of women also reached the Nalhar Mahadev temple from Bhuteshwar temple here. They were accorded a warm welcome by members of the Muslim community at the Tiranga Chowk.

Several groups of Muslims also welcomed the saints and other devotees part of the yatra with garlands at various places.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chairman of All India Imam Organization, visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh on Sunday to appeal for peace.

Swami Dharamdev said this year’s yatra conveyed a big message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across the country and congratulated both the communities for the achievement.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque, died in the clashes that erupted when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh on July 31 last year. According to officials, over 2,000 personnel from police and paramilitary have been deployed in the district to ensure foolproof security for the yatra this time.

The Haryana government has beefed up security for the yatra and ordered suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours with effect from 6 pm Sunday.

The suspension was ordered by the government “to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours” through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, among others.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh had said on Sunday that security forces would be deployed along the procession route.

“We will keep a close eye on everyone through drones,” Singh said.

Ahead of the yatra, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata had told PTI on Sunday, “The situation is very peaceful, cordial ahead of the yatra and both communities (Hindus and Muslims) are ready to welcome it.”

Many welcome gates have been erected and food stalls set up for the members of the procession, he said.

A flag march was taken out in the district in the SP’s presence on Sunday.

Liquor shops will remain closed till the yatra is completed, according to an official order. (PTI)