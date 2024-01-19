15 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 19, 2024
type here...

Historic: 11 women senior advocate appointed in a day by Supreme Court, 12 in 75 years

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court today marked a historic moment by giving Senior Advocate status to 11 women lawyers in one day. Previously, only 12 women lawyers had received this status. Under Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s leadership, 56 lawyers were given the Senior Advocate status, including 34 first-generation lawyers.

- Advertisement -

The women lawyers include Shobha Gupta, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Liz Mathew, Karuna Nundy, Uttara Babbar, Haripriya Padmanabhan, Archana Pathak Dave, Shirin Khajuria, NS Nappinai, S Janani, and Nisha Bagchi.

The first-generation lawyers include Amit Anand Tiwari, Saurabh Mishra, and Abhinav Mukherjee. This decision was taken during a full-court meeting of the Supreme Court. Additional Solicitor General and Senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati praised the decision, calling it a ‘historic step’ and ‘truly a service to gender justice’.

Until now, the Supreme Court had given Senior Advocate status to only 14 women, including two retired judges. In 2019, six women lawyers were simultaneously given Senior Advocate status. The first lawyer to receive this status was Justice Indu Malhotra in 2007. In 2013, three more women lawyers were made Senior Advocates, taking the total to four.

10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
10 Animals That Can See With Closed Eye
10 Animals That Can See With Closed Eye
Jonbeel Mela: Glimpse Into Ancient Barter System
Jonbeel Mela: Glimpse Into Ancient Barter System
10 Best Things To Do In Arunachal For A Unique Vacation
10 Best Things To Do In Arunachal For A Unique Vacation
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma cleans up temple premises in...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals 5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam 10 Animals That Can See With Closed Eye Jonbeel Mela: Glimpse Into Ancient Barter System 10 Best Things To Do In Arunachal For A Unique Vacation