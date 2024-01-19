Historic: 11 women senior advocate appointed in a day by Supreme Court, 12 in 75 years

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court today marked a historic moment by giving Senior Advocate status to 11 women lawyers in one day. Previously, only 12 women lawyers had received this status. Under Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud’s leadership, 56 lawyers were given the Senior Advocate status, including 34 first-generation lawyers.

The women lawyers include Shobha Gupta, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Liz Mathew, Karuna Nundy, Uttara Babbar, Haripriya Padmanabhan, Archana Pathak Dave, Shirin Khajuria, NS Nappinai, S Janani, and Nisha Bagchi.

The first-generation lawyers include Amit Anand Tiwari, Saurabh Mishra, and Abhinav Mukherjee. This decision was taken during a full-court meeting of the Supreme Court. Additional Solicitor General and Senior Advocate Aishwarya Bhati praised the decision, calling it a ‘historic step’ and ‘truly a service to gender justice’.

Until now, the Supreme Court had given Senior Advocate status to only 14 women, including two retired judges. In 2019, six women lawyers were simultaneously given Senior Advocate status. The first lawyer to receive this status was Justice Indu Malhotra in 2007. In 2013, three more women lawyers were made Senior Advocates, taking the total to four.