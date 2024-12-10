IIT Madras develops AI driven mobile app to assess truck driving behaviour

NEW DELHI, Dec 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed an AI-driven mobile application to assess truck driving behaviour on safety and energy efficiency, officials said on Monday.

The mobile application also sends anticipative alerts designed to inform drivers of inadequate driving behaviour relative to the static context of road infrastructure and will enrol drivers of diesel trucks who are operating in long distances of minimum of 4,000 km per month, they said.

- Advertisement -

The Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET) at IIT Madras has launched two major projects during “Get ZET– Shifting Gears to Zero Emission Trucking”.

According to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, the objective is to accelerate adoption of Zero Emission Trucks (ZET) like electric trucks in India as despite trucks representing only 5 pc of the vehicle fleet, they consume nearly 65 pc of diesel, leading to substantial pollution and fuel consumption costs.

“Awareness, Acceptance and Adoption – that is the process being taken. This first step is to make these stakeholders aware of the different aspects of truck electrification – the trends, advantages, challenges and technologies. The idea is to build a strong relationship based on trust. Once that relationship is in place, we plan to engage with them in order to help them accept the electrification journey – appreciating the benefits that accrue to them as well as the country and world at large,” Kamakoti said.

“Finally, we will help them adopt truck electrification with the right tools, training and preparations. There are many people who are working with different Stakeholders for Truck Electrification – IITM is engaging with this mostly neglected community that is going to be most critical in the Adoption of e-Trucks,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The IIT Madras Director explained that India’s trucking industry is on a fast growth trajectory with freight movement making up 70 pc of road-based transportation.

“Such initiatives, launched early and with prolonged engagement, is expected to help India accelerate the Electrification of Trucks, thereby saving import costs of petroleum, improving competitiveness, reducing emissions and increasing driver comfort and well-being,” he said.

The institute will also generate awareness about Zero Emission Trucking (ZETs) among the truck drivers and operators.

“This layer of stakeholders consisting of drivers, cleaners, operators, mechanics, dhabha owners, masseurs, barbers and pump operators, among others, widely called the ‘User Layer’, will be the most critical layer from a psychological acceptance perspective,” said CS Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras

- Advertisement -

“While most of the other Stakeholders like fleets, Government, etc., will be influenced by the main monetary, policy, emission and energy security considerations, this layer actually feels the direct impact of any change in Trucking and, that too, on a day-to-day base,” he said. “The drivers, especially, will be seeing significant improvements in their personal comfort due to truck electrification- the noise, vibration, heat, fatigue, acceleration and many other criteria will see significant improvements,” Ram added. (PTI)