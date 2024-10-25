22 C
Implementation measures should be aligned with national priorities: India at COP16

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: At the ongoing UN Biodiversity Conference, India has emphasised that implementation measures should be aligned with national priorities, according to a think-tank present at the UN COP16 summit negotiations.

Speaking during the discussions on the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, Indian delegates underscored that assessments related to socio-economic factors must not be conflated with biosafety measures, according to the Earth Negotiations Bulletin issued by the think-tank International Institute for Sustainable Development.

“India underscored the need to distinguish assessment of socio-economic considerations from biosafety risk assessment,” it said.

In addressing socio-economic considerations, the Indian representatives noted the need for a more robust framework that prioritises national interests while fostering capacity-building initiatives.

“India emphasised that implementation measures should be aligned with national priorities,” the bulletin said.

The conference, which started on Wednesday, continued its negotiations with multiple working groups tackling various aspects of biodiversity and its interconnections with climate change, health and sustainable development.

Working Group II wrapped up the first reading of all 26 agenda items, paving the way for detailed deliberations on conference room papers (CRPs).

The emphasis on regional contexts was echoed in discussions on marine, coastal and island biodiversity, where the delegates agreed that further efforts must correspond to individual national circumstances.

Amidst these discussions, the conference also grappled with the complexities of resource mobilisation and equitable distribution of financial resources. The delegates focused on increasing funding access for developing countries while ensuring that Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) are adequately supported in their biodiversity conservation efforts. (PTI)

