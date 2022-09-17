India Becoming World Leader in Over-The-Top Media

There is much talk in the world of technology about OTT media. OTT media affects our generation in ways that we rarely associate with media. For example, we access streaming to watch movies, but we also use streaming to watch lectures, participate in educational classes, and for online gaming. Online casinos use this technology to allow people worldwide to play live games with real dealers. OTT is “real-time” action. People play Powerball in India and know the results as soon as the draw is completed on the other side of the world. In this article, we will look at how this and other technologies have moved India into the leading global position in technology.

India’s technology boom began in the mid-1990s after the deregulation and liberalization of the economy of India. By 2005 India had outplaced the United States in software exports and other technological areas.

- Advertisement -

India’s massive advancement in the field of technology has grabbed the attention of the world. India prioritized internet availability to its people and businesses and advanced 5G capabilities.

Shopping, education, and news communication are commonplace in India, as in other advanced countries globally. People habitually turn to the internet for entertainment, exploration, and local events. Networking is part of the Indian business culture, allowing industry and career opportunities to skyrocket.

The OTT Market

The OTT market in India could be the most important technological development India will make in this century. Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur expects the OTT market in India to grow by 21% or 2-Billion in the coming year. Further, with advanced technology and the highly trained IT workforce available in India, the entertainment sector could generate $25-Billion annually by 2025.

Photo credit: RODNAE Productions

Unsurpassed Brand Building

With 5G Internet speed, seamless content viewing over any electronic device has been achieved in the industry. Smartphone apps have opened limitless opportunities for people and companies to access media outlets anytime, day or night. This is essential for the sustainability of customer bases and followers of media influencers.

- Advertisement -

Brand building and promotion are important. Your brand is who you are. It tells people you are the company where they buy. Your product or service will grow if you have a positive brand reputation. If you have a negative reputation, people will not allow your service the opportunity to prove itself.

Advertisers and marketing companies often target OTT platforms. Experts predict the OTT ad market will exceed $700 billion globally. A significant shift in the advertising industry toward these entertainment mediums is due to Branding.

Social media audiences are growing rapidly, and significant advertising firms use these platforms to increase the return on their investments.

Photo credit: Scott Graham

Top Platforms

A significant number of major corporations are using OTT media technology in India. The list is constantly growing. Some of the companies include the following:

Disney+ Hotstar This Disney-owned platform contains television programs, web-based series, sports, and news. Subscribing allows access to: Marvel Star Wars Animated movies

Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is available in six Indian languages and English. The plans are affordable at Rs179 per month, Es459 for three months, or Rs999 for an entire year. Some plans allow access to international television programs, movies, Bollywood, regional content, children’s content, and iconic favorites. India has drawn a lot of attention for its creative web series, such as: Mirzapur The Family Man NetTandav Paatal Lok One-Mic Stand

Netflix Netflix is probably the largest streaming service in the world. It carries an expansive library of movies, documentaries, educational programs, children’s programs, news networks, sports, and original series. Prices begin at Rs149 per month. Netflix is easily accessed from smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Mobile Basic Standard Premium

ZEE5 offers several packages. The service comes in 18 languages. Subscriptions are available beginning for a period of three months and going up to one year. The premium package includes: Blockbuster movies (more than 2800 selections) 200+ originals More than 1600 television shows More than 150 Web Series Ad-free availability Access to ZEE5 and AltBalaji’c content Three screens access



- Advertisement -

Other choices include:

Jio Cinema

Sony LIV

Sun NXT

Hoichoi

Stage

Voot

ALTBALAJI

YouTube Premium

OTT media platforms are continually being added and built upon. You are sure to find your favorite genre, and you may develop some new preferences. There are plenty of opportunities to expand your entertainment options.

Conclusion

India holds the position as an OTT industry leader. OTT media is still young. It will grow and advance with the technology that created it. Due to the ease of access from virtually anywhere, it has become the viewing preference for many worldwide viewers. It has changed the face of entertainment and the methods of advertising globally. This is an area you should keep an eye on. By the time 6G technology arrives, who knows where OTT will stand in the market? But there is one thing we are confident of. It will be standing.