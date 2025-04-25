India can’t develop without developing its villages: PM Modi

MADHUBANI, April 24: India cannot develop without developing its villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he launched and inaugurated projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Bihar’s Madhubani, and addressed Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.

Speaking at an event to mark National Panchayati Raj Day here, Modi also lauded the work done by chief minister Nitish Kumar in the poll-bound state.

He said a developed Bihar is essential for a developed India, and said efforts are being made to ensure the benefits of progress reach all corners of the state.

Modi said Mahatma Gandhi’s idea that India cannot be developed without empowering its villages is the concept behind the Panchayati Raj system.

“Bihar is the land where Mahatma Gandhi expanded the mantra of Satyagraha,” Modi said, highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s firm belief that “India’s rapid development is only possible when its villages are strong”.

He said the projects launched on Thursday will boost development and generate employment opportunities in the state.

“Farmers are the backbone of the rural economy, the stronger this backbone, the stronger the villages, and consequently, the nation,” Modi said.

He also underscored that panchayats have strengthened social participation, remarking that Bihar was the first state in the country to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats.

“Today, a significant number of women from economically weaker sections, Dalits, Mahadalits, backwards, and extremely backward communities are serving as public representatives in Bihar. This is real social justice and democracy,” he said.

“Many steps have been taken to strengthen panchayats, and technology has also been used… More than 2 lakh gram panchayats have been linked with the internet, and more than 5.5 lakh common service centres have been established in villages,” he said.

Modi said more than 30,000 new panchayat buildings have also been constructed.

He lauded the Bihar government’s ‘Jeevika Didi’ programme and said, today, self-help groups of women in Bihar have been provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

He said this will further strengthen the economic empowerment of women and contribute to the goal of creating three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ across the country.

Modi said villages have seen the construction of houses for the poor, roads, gas connections, water connections, and toilets, bringing lakhs of crores of rupees to rural areas.

“The last decade has been a decade of infrastructure development for India,” said the prime minister, asserting that this modern infrastructure is strengthening the foundation of a developed India.

Talking about the steps taken by the Union government, he said more than 10,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and more than 800 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have come up in Bihar, due to which around Rs 2,000 crore of out-of-pocket medical expenses were saved.

He also mentioned the AIIMS being established in Darbhanga.

At the event, where four new trains were also flagged off, Modi noted that metro projects are underway in Patna, and over two dozen cities across the country are now connected with metro facilities.

He announced the launch of the ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ service between Patna and Jaynagar, which will significantly reduce travel time between the two locations, and emphasised that this development will benefit lakhs of people from Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Begusarai.

Modi called floods a “persistent challenge” in the Mithila and Kosi regions, and said the government is set to invest Rs 11,000 crore to mitigate its impact on Bihar.

He said the investment will facilitate the construction of dams on rivers such as Bagmati, Dhar, Budhi Gandak, and Kosi, and canals will be developed, ensuring irrigation arrangements through river water.

He highlighted the Budget announcement of the Makhana Board, which is expected to transform the fortunes of makhana farmers.

The prime minister flagged off four new trains — Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

He also inaugurated the Supaul Pipra Rail Line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail Line and two-lane rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha and dedicated to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail Line.

Other projects of which Modi laid the foundation stone included an LPG bottling plant with a rail unloading facility at Hathua in Gopalganj worth around Rs 340 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the revamped distribution sector scheme.

Modi distributed benefits of around Rs 930 crore under the community investment fund to over 2 lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM), handed over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and released instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country.

Apart from these, the prime minister presented the Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025, which include the Climate Action Special Panchayat Award, Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award, and Panchayat Kshamta Nirman Sarvottam Sansthan Puraskar. (PTI)