India-Hosts Workshop On Countering Radicalization

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (PTI): Representatives from several CICA member states including Pakistan Russia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt, Israel, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and Vietnam participated in a two-day India-hosted virtual workshop on countering radicalisation.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an inter-governmental body for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

India organised the workshop on February 2 and 3 under the framework of CICA.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the invited speakers shared their expertise on various topics including radicalisation and extremism, rise of fundamentalism and its global impact, misuse of social media as a tool for radicalisation and models of de-radicalisation.

The MEA in cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (Bureau of Police Research and Development or BPR&D jointly with its outlying training unit, the Central Detective Training Institute) organised the workshop.

The workshop was addressed by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary in the MEA, Neeraj Sinha, Additional Director General, BPR&D and Anurag Kumar, Director of BPR&D.

