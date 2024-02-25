India stops Ravi river water flow to Pakistan, diverts to Jammu and Kashmir

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 25: India has completed the construction of the Shahpur Kandi barrage, halting the release of water from the Ravi River into Pakistan. This barrage is located on the Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border.

Reports on Saturday revealed that 1150 cusecs of Ravi water, previously flowing into Pakistan, will now irrigate over 32,000 hectares of land in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite encountering numerous hurdles over three decades, the Irrigation and Hydel Power Generation Project has begun water retention at Shahpur. The Shahpur Kandi Barrage Project, initiated in 1995, faced delays due to governmental disputes but resumed in 2018 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh intervened.

Official sources stated that the Rs 3300 crores multipurpose project will provide irrigation water to Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, generate approximately 206 MW of electricity, and attract tourists.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that previous administrations halted the project due to political biases but was revived after 40 years and designated as a national project under Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives.

Ajit Kumar, Executive Engineer at RTIC Kathua, confirmed the commencement of the water retention process and expects the dam to reach the necessary height in 90 days. The project’s expenses, adjusted several times, currently amount to Rs 3300 crores, covering the construction of a 206 MW hydel power project.

Punjab will benefit from the generated electricity, while Jammu and Kashmir will receive 1150 cusecs of water from the Ravi River. The Shahpur Kandi Power House is expected to be completed by the end of next year and was classified as a Project of National Importance in 2018.