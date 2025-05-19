Indian Army Foils Alleged Pakistani Drone and Missile Attack Targeting Golden Temple

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 19: The Indian Army on Monday disclosed that Pakistan allegedly attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar during the night of May 7–8, using drones and missiles. The attack was reportedly part of a broader, coordinated strike on multiple Indian cities and military installations.

- Advertisement -

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, told ANI that the attempted assault appeared to be a retaliatory move following India’s recent airstrikes on nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Anticipating a possible shift toward symbolic and civilian targets, the Indian Army had fortified key religious and cultural sites. “We expected that Pakistan might target religious or civilian locations due to the absence of viable military targets,” said Major General Seshadri. He noted that the Golden Temple, as a site of immense spiritual significance, seemed to be a likely target.

In response, the Army had preemptively deployed advanced air defense systems around the Golden Temple. The attack in the early hours of May 8 involved what Major General Seshadri described as a “massive air assault” using drones and long-range missiles. All incoming threats, he confirmed, were intercepted and neutralized.

“Our air defence teams were on high alert. Every drone and missile aimed at the Golden Temple was shot down. The shrine was completely unharmed,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Following the attempted strike, the Army showcased its defensive readiness through a demonstration of key systems, including the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns. This was part of an effort to reassure the public about the robust security measures in place to protect critical infrastructure and heritage sites in Punjab and beyond.

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed that the overnight assault targeted several areas including Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, and Bhuj. Explosions were also reported in parts of Kashmir. However, officials stated that India’s Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid and air defense network successfully intercepted all hostile threats, preventing any damage.