Indian Army’s valour, courage, discipline unparalleled: Jharkhand Guv

RANCHI, Sept 6: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday praised the Indian Army’s valour, courage, and discipline, asserting that the sacrifices by soldiers and their families ensure the safety of the nation and its citizens.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day ‘Sashakt Sena Samriddh Bharat Exhibition’ organised by the Eastern Command in Ranchi, an event aimed at strengthening the bond between civil society and the armed forces while inspiring youth toward nation-building.

“The valour and discipline of the Indian Army is unparalleled…we can sleep peacefully because our brave soldiers protect the borders day and night,” Gangwar said.

He described the exhibition as a source of inspiration for the youth, noting that it would ignite a spirit of patriotism and discipline. He commended the participation of the Army, Air Force, and Navy in the exhibition.

The exhibition provided an opportunity for attendees to closely examine the latest military equipment, weapons, and the growing capabilities of the Indian Army.

Gangwar highlighted the exhibition as a symbol of the country’s progress in defence under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has become self-sufficient in weaponry and is now manufacturing state-of-the-art weapons and equipment.

Exhibits included advanced weapons such as Sig Sauer and AK-203 rifles, Negev light machine guns, infantry mortars, anti-tank guided missiles, and loitering munition systems.

Long-range artillery guns, Bofors, ultra-light howitzers, anti-aircraft guns, and air defence radars were also showcased.

Modern military vehicles like the All Terrain Vehicle, High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, Specialist Mobility Vehicle, and Rough Terrain Logistic Vehicle were also displayed.

The exhibition featured live demonstrations including combat free-fall by the Akashganga Team of the Air Force and various combat simulations by infantry troops.

Additionally, there were musical and cultural activities, with performances by Army bands, Kalaripayattu, Malkhamb, Bhangra, and other martial arts, showcasing the country’s diverse heritage.

Motivational and awareness stalls offered career counseling to the youth on joining and life in the armed forces.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, along with a large number of army and civilian officials, NCC cadets, and citizens. (PTI)