ISRO Facilities Will Be Open For Private Sector For Joint Ventures: PM Modi

Modi inaugurates IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, June 10 (AGENCIES): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad.

IN-SPACe is a new platform launched with the motto to facilitate the private sector in the space programme. Once private sector players join hands with ISRO scientists, such joint ventures will make India proud in the global market, said the Prime Minister.

Addressing the event, Modi said, “Past Governments thought that only the Government should have a say in space technology. But our Government is futuristic… We feel the innovative youth should get opportunities to explore their thoughts and ideas using Government infrastructure, so we decided to open the space programme for the private sector.”

Modi said 60 private companies have already started exploring avenues, while some have started designing and manufacturing satellite launch vehicles, space applications, PSLV rocket launchers etc.

The Prime Minister called for increasing India’s contribution to the global space market for which the private sector, as well as innovative ideas, must be given a platform.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the schools, colleges and universities to increase students’ visits to ISRO-like institutions and satellite launching stations.

The Government is working on the New Indian Space Policy for increasing the coordination between Government companies, space industry, start-ups and institutions, the PM said.

“We are soon going to bring a policy to improve ease of doing business in the space sector,” he added.

“It is our endeavor to create the maximum ease of doing business environment for the private sector of India, so that the private sector of the country helps the countrymen equally in the ease of living,” he added.

When the Government started reforms in the space sector, some people raised doubts as to who will respond to it, but today there are more than 60 Indian private companies in the sector, Modi said.

The private sector has entered the sector by having its own launch vehicles, satellites and some firms have even prepared designs for their own rockets, he said.

The data collected by private space companies is going to give them huge power in future, Modi said, adding that the global space industry is valued at USD 400 billion and has the potential to become a USD 1 trillion industry by 2040.