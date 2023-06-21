Jaipur Court Permits Unusual Payment of Maintenance Dues in Coins

Jaipur, June 21: In a peculiar case that unfolded at a family court in Jaipur, a judge granted permission for a man to pay his wife’s maintenance dues of Rs 55,000 in Re 1 and Rs 2 coins. The husband’s family arrived at the court with seven sacks filled with coins, after he had been arrested for failing to meet his maintenance obligations for the past 11 months.

The court judge, while allowing the payment in coins, instructed the husband, Dashrath Kumawat, to count the coins in court and create packets of Rs 1,000 each. The man has been directed to hand over the money to his wife during the next hearing scheduled for June 26. The couple’s divorce proceedings are currently ongoing at the family court.

Dashrath Kumawat had been ordered to provide a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 5,000 to his wife, Seema Kumawat. However, he had failed to fulfill this obligation for the past 11 months, leading to his arrest. Due to the closure of the family court, he was produced before the link court of Additional District Judge (ADJ)-number 8.

“In the court, the family members of Dashrath reached with coins worth Rs 55000 to give to his wife,” stated Raman Gupta, the advocate representing the husband, in an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI) on Tuesday. Gupta further disclosed that the coins were in denominations of Re 1 and Rs 2 and were stored in seven sacks.

Seema Kumawat’s advocate, Ramprakash Kumawat, raised objections to the payment being made in coins, asserting that it constituted “mental harassment” for his client. He claimed that this act was premeditated and intended to distress the woman. However, the court permitted the husband to proceed with the payment in coins, emphasizing that they are legal tender and cannot be refused.

“The court then allowed the husband to give the coins after counting them on the next hearing in the family court on June 26. Till then, the coins will remain in the custody of the court. The husband will have to count the coins and make packets of Rs 1000 each before handing them over to the wife in the court,” explained Gupta. The husband will be responsible for counting the coins and creating packets of Rs 1,000 each before handing them over to his wife in the court.

The case has attracted attention due to its unconventional nature, raising questions about the manner in which maintenance dues are paid and the impact it may have on individuals involved in divorce proceedings. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear guidelines and regulations in such matters to ensure fairness and minimize potential emotional distress for all parties involved.