Jitu Patwari appointed as new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath

HT Digital,

Bhopal, Dec 16: Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress party, has announced the immediate appointment of Jitu Patwari as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. Patwari steps into this role, succeeding former PCC president Kamal Nath.

In a press note on Saturday, Congress stated, “Congress President has appointed Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”

“The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Shri Kamal Nath,” it added.

Patwari, the sitting MLA from the Rau seat, was the Madhya Pradesh Congress campaign committee co-chairman