JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand encouraging infiltration for vote bank: Rajasthan CM

DEOGHAR (JHARKHAND), Sept 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of indulging in politics of appeasement and encouraging infiltration from Bangladesh to “secure its vote bank”.

He also alleged that the JMM, Congress and the RJD have been “promoting dynastic politics” and working for the “growth and prosperity of the family members” of their leaders.

- Advertisement -

Sharma was addressing the BJP’s ‘Parvartan Yatra’ in Deoghar district of Jharkhand where assembly elections are due later this year.

“The JMM-led alliance indulged in appeasement politics. They are encouraging infiltration from Bangladesh for vote banks. In several Jharkhand districts, the tribal population is declining, while the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing. They are putting the state at risk,” Sharma alleged.

He blamed the parties of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand for “promoting dynastic politics”.

“They do not work for the country, society, labourers, farmers, youth and women. They only work for the growth and prosperity of their family,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sharma alleged that the JMM and the Congress did not fulfil their election promises made five years ago.

“They have been making false statements and indulged in looting and corruption in the state. As the election is round the corner, they are trying to mislead people,” he said.

The BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims at covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts of the state before concluding on October 2. (PTI)

9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India