26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
type here...

JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand encouraging infiltration for vote bank: Rajasthan CM

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DEOGHAR (JHARKHAND), Sept 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of indulging in politics of appeasement and encouraging infiltration from Bangladesh to “secure its vote bank”.

He also alleged that the JMM, Congress and the RJD have been “promoting dynastic politics” and working for the “growth and prosperity of the family members” of their leaders.

- Advertisement -

Sharma was addressing the BJP’s ‘Parvartan Yatra’ in Deoghar district of Jharkhand where assembly elections are due later this year.

“The JMM-led alliance indulged in appeasement politics. They are encouraging infiltration from Bangladesh for vote banks. In several Jharkhand districts, the tribal population is declining, while the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing. They are putting the state at risk,” Sharma alleged.

He blamed the parties of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand for “promoting dynastic politics”.

“They do not work for the country, society, labourers, farmers, youth and women. They only work for the growth and prosperity of their family,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sharma alleged that the JMM and the Congress did not fulfil their election promises made five years ago.

“They have been making false statements and indulged in looting and corruption in the state. As the election is round the corner, they are trying to mislead people,” he said.

The BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims at covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts of the state before concluding on October 2. (PTI)

9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Common person should be made aware of rights in telecom sector’

The Hills Times -
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India