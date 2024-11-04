24 C
Monday, November 4, 2024
Journalists facing atrocities under BJP regime: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW, Nov 3: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that journalists were facing atrocities under BJP’s rule and were using every trick to “encounter the morale” of the media.

Yadav posted a video on X in which some people were seen beating a man after stripping him.

In his post, he said, “Murder of a journalist, pressuring journalists, giving monthly payments to journalists, FIRs lodged against journalists, beating journalists after stripping them, forcing them to drink unwanted things… In BJP rule, every trick is being used to ‘encounter the morale’ of the media”

“Today’s media says, we don’t want BJP”, he added.

Replying to Yadav’s post on X, Hamirpur police said that an FIR regarding the incident was registered on Monday. However, the video surfaced online on Friday.

Among the named accused, RK Soni has been arrested. Police teams have been formed to arrest others involved in the incident. (PTI)

