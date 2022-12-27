Karnataka govt mandates masks at certain places, New Year celebration to end at 1 am

Belagavi (K’taka), Dec 26 (PTI): The Karnataka government has mandated masks at movie theatres, schools and colleges, amid a spurt in covid-19 cases globally and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections in the country.

Two doses of vaccination has been made compulsory at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year, and the celebrations should end by 1 am on January 1, it said.

- Advertisement -

Further, masks have been made compulsory at places where large crowds gather for New Year, which the children, pregnant women and senior citizens have been advised to avoid.

These were some of the decisions taken at a meeting headed by the state’s Health minister K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is in-charge for Disaster Management, along with technical experts.

There is no need to panic or fear, and what the government has announced are only preventive measures aimed at controlling the virus spread and its impact, the ministers said.

“In the wake of spurt in covid cases in China and other countries and health crisis there, we have been advised by the health experts to monitor international passengers, so they will be monitored at two dedicated hospitals – Bowring and Wenlock hospitals – at Bengaluru and Mangaluru respectively, where there are international airports in the state,” Ashoka said.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said, if anyone is found with symptoms, they will be admitted and monitored there, along with being provision of medicine and care as per requirement.

Further, movie theatre owners will be given instructions mandating wearing of N95 masks at all screens, the minister said, adding that wearing of masks will be mandatory in all schools and colleges, and staff will be asked to ensure that students sanitise their hands before entering classes.

Regarding New Year celebrations, Ashoka said, at bars, restaurants and pubs, two doses of vaccination is compulsory for those who serve and also to customers, and that they can operate up to their seating capacity, not more than that.

When it comes to New Year celebrations on major thoroughfares like M G Road in Bengaluru, he said masks have been made compulsory at the venue and instructions have been given to Police Commissioners stating that celebrations should be closed and crowds should be dispersed by 1 am.

- Advertisement -

Same will apply to other places of parties and celebrations like resorts among others across the state, while children and pregnant women should not be allowed there.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners of all districts, the government has constituted committees consisting of CEO of Zilla Panchayats, District Health Office (DHO), Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Surveillance Officer, and the Health Department will issue a circular in this regard.

These committees will inspect all the hospitals, oxygen plants, ICUs and beds in their respective districts, and ensure its availability.

Responding to a question, Ashoka said there is no fine, in case of violation, as of now. “We will discuss with the CM in this regard.”

Health Minister Sudhakar said, following the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines, two per cent of passengers are randomly tested upon arrival at the international airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru and those with symptoms will be quarantined and tested at the two designated hospitals, one each in both cities.

All those samples with positive report and CT value below 25, will be sent for genomic sequencing to identify whether it is BF.7 or another sub variant or sub-lineage.

Pointing out that booster dose should be administered in large numbers, the minister said the coverage has to be increased from the current 21 per cent to 50 per cent at the earliest, and all efforts in this regard will be made by committees headed by Deputy Commissioners of all districts.

From gram panchayat to district level, vaccination centres will be opened up to inoculate the eligible people, he added.

Sudhakar advised senior citizens especially those with diabetes and blood pressure, pregnant women and children, to avoid large gatherings and celebrations, and the government will be issuing a separate advisory in this regard.

“There is no need to be worried. BF.7 is a sub-variant of Omicron, which we have been seeing in the country for more than a year now,” he said, adding that though two doses of vaccination are over, “precaution needs to be taken with the government pro-actively taking certain measures.”

People should not take it in the wrong way and try to cooperate with the government, he insisted.

Clarifying that no programmes or activities have been restricted including New year, the Health Minister further said political parties can continue with their planned rallies, tours and events, but they should abide by government’s guidelines.

As of today, there are a total of 50,817 beds under the government facility, Sudhakar said. There are 2,896 ICU beds with ventilators, 28,206 oxygen beds, 426 beds under pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), 593 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Regarding the doctors who are on the roster, there are currently 2,391 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO), 2,387 specialists, while there are 3,000 doctors under compulsory rural postings. Also, there are 8,182 staff nurse and 2,967 lab technicians.

The state has 553 LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tanks with 630.42 metric tonne capacity, 16,387 oxygen cylinders, among others. “On the whole, we have a total oxygen storage capacity of 1,091 metric tonne,” Sudhakar added.