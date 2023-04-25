K’taka elections: Development politics versus appeasement politics, says Shah

GUNDLUPET (K’TAKA), April 24 (PTI): Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics, and defended the state BJP government’s decision to scrap the four per cent reservation for Muslims.

He asserted that BJP would form a government with full majority in Karnataka and once again strengthen the party’s entry in the south of India.

- Advertisement -

“Congress even today is indulging in appeasement politics. The four per cent Muslim reservation that was given by the Congress has been ended by the BJP, and it has increased the reservation for Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC/STs,” Shah said.

Addressing a large gathering after holding a massive road show in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, the former BJP chief pointed out that state Congress president D K Shivakumar had said that if their party came to power they would once again bring in Muslim reservation.

Asking people if they wanted Muslim reservation back, Shah said, “I want to ask Congress state President Shivakumar ji, you are speaking about bringing in Muslim reservation once again, but whose will you reduce? Answer the people of Karnataka, will you reduce Vokkaligas or Lingayats or SC/STs?”

“This election is all about Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics,” said Shah, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners.

- Advertisement -

Just ahead of the announcement of polls in Karnataka, the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had decided to scrap the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and to distribute it equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

Expressing confidence in the BJP forming a government with a full majority in Karnataka, once again strengthening the party’s entry in South India, Shah said, “Under Modi’s leadership a double-engine government will be formed. Modi and our CM Bommai have worked for Karnataka’s progress.”

Shah also appealed to the people to ensure that sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar is victorious once again in Gundlupet with a large margin and that BJP comes to power with a huge majority by winning all four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district.

The Union home minister earlier held a massive road show in Gundlupet, waving at a large crowd.

- Advertisement -

Shah, standing in a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha and other leaders, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the roadside and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans praising BJP and PM Modi and shouting loud cheers.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah’s vehicle holding BJP flags and raising slogans.