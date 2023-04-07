24 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 7, 2023
K’taka polls: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates

Weightage for short and long answer questions reduced

NEW DELHI, April 6 (PTI): The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates for the next-month Karnataka assembly elections and also marked a seat for regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

It has so far finalised 142 candidates for the polls. The first list of 100 candidates was released earlier.

The candidates were finalised at a meeting of the Central Election Committee headed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and top party leaders from Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, state chief DK Shivakumar and All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state, Randeep Surjewala, were present at the meeting.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power.

