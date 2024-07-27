27.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 27, 2024
type here...

Mangrove plantation in 3 coastal districts of Odisha

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BHUBANESWAR, July 26: People in three coastal districts of Odisha on Friday planted mangroves to regenerate denuded coastal forest cover.

As International Day for Conservation of Mangrove ecosystem is being observed on Friday, mangrove plantations in cyclone-vulnerable areas of Odisha are being stepped up and awareness especially for youth and school children, are being organised by Reliance Foundation and its partnering organisations.

- Advertisement -

Mangrove ecosystem is an important wetland system which provides not just livelihood security to coastal communities, but also ecological security along the coastline.

Around 55,000 mangrove plants were planted with Reliance Foundation’s support in vulnerable areas in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam districts in the last five years, a statement by the foundation claimed.

More than 50 residents of Kharasahapur village in Balasore district were involved in planting mangroves across a one-kilometre stretch of the coastline.

Reliance Foundation has facilitated knowledge transfer from scientific experts, sourcing mangrove plant material and guided the community in management of plantation.

- Advertisement -

“The 1999 Super Cyclone severely affected my village as the landfall was in our gram panchayat. Villages that had mangrove cover were then less affected. We are regenerating our mangrove cover with Reliance Foundation to mitigate cyclone impact”, said Sukhanto Kumar, a resident of Padmapur village in Jagatsinghpur district, who is a part of the mangrove efforts in his village. (PTI)

10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 2,500 people died in five years in human-elephant conflicts: Govt...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla