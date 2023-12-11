19 C
Mohan Yadav set to be the next Madhya Pradesh chief minister

HT Digital,

Raipur, Dec 11: Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the BJP. This announcement concludes days of speculation and suspense.

Yadav, 58, was previously a part of his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet. The new Chief Minister will be supported by two deputies, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, while former Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will serve as the Speaker.

A video from the BJP meeting shows Chouhan presenting Yadav with a bouquet and giving him his blessings. Yadav expressed his gratitude to the party, the state leadership and the central leadership.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President JP Nadda. The BJP’s announcement comes days after the party won 163 seats in the state Assembly elections.

Outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed Yadav’s name for the top post at a meeting of the newly-elected legislators in Bhopal. Manohar Lal Khattar, one of the party’s central observers, announced Yadav’s name as the next CM.

