More than 10 Kanpur schools receive bomb threat via email

HT Digital,

Kanpur, May 15: At least 10 schools in Kanpur received threatening emails on Wednesday, causing panic and fear. These emails, suspected to have originated from Russian servers, threatened bomb blasts in the schools.

Following the threats, the district administration promptly dispatched bomb disposal squads to the schools and police’s cyber cell initiated investigations. Harish Chander, Joint Commissioner of Police, emphasized the gravity of the situation and instructed officials to monitor CCTV footage to possibly establish a link between this threat and previous ones.

Chander also urged parents not to panic. Similar threats were received by eight schools in Bengaluru, St Philomena hospital, Tihar Jail in Delhi, and several other hospitals. These threats, believed to be from Russia, have led to mass evacuations and increased pressure on law enforcement. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines to effectively handle such situations.

