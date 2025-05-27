Nagaland university researchers identify stingless bee species to increase agricultural yield

NEW DELHI, May 26: Researchers at Nagaland University have identified stingless bee species that can be used to increase quality and quantity of agricultural yield through pollination, according to officials.

The stingless bee species identified are Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell.

The research has been published in several reputed, peer-reviewed journals, including International Journal of Farm Sciences.

According to Avinash Chauhan, Scientist and Principal Investigator (AICRP Honeybees and Pollinators), Department of Entomology, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University.

“Stingless bees could be used for pollination without fear of being stung. They are known for their popular medicinal honey and pollination potential, which paves the way formulation of crop pollination calendars to benefit all stakeholders. The honey produced by the bees during the experiments also provided extra income besides good crop production,” he said.

“Our team found that chilli crop, when pollinated by these bees, increases the crop production and quality as compared to crop where pollination is not accomplished. For supplementing the pollination deficit in chilli, stingless bees and honeybee species like A dorsata, A florea and other wild bees like halictid bees, syrphid bees and Amegiella bees need to be conserved,” Chauhan said.

In king-chilli the per cent fruit set was increased to 29.46 pc over non pollinated crop (21.00 pc). Likewise in Chilli (Capsicum annuum), the fruit set and healthy fruits were increased by 7.42 pc and 7.92 pc over non-pollinated crop. Similarly, seed weight which is an indicator of viability or germination increased by 60.74 pc when pollinated by stingless bees.

This is the maiden attempt to work out the pollination potential of stingless bees and quality production of honey, which led to increased income and sustainable livelihood. Earlier, it was difficult to use honeybees for pollination of crops (inadequate pollination) due to their natural attributes.

“The research outcomes of last seven to ten years provided the different stakeholders with lots of opportunities to rear the stingless bees for quality honey production without fear of mixing of impurities in honey and minimizing bee losses, which led to more profitability in this profession,” he said.

“We are still working to improve the beekeeping rearing techniques and to promote Scientific beekeeping with honey bees and stingless bees for better honey production and pollination of crops. The focus is also to raise awareness among the people for the conservation of other wild honey bees and pollinators,” he said.

Stingless bees are reported from North East India, Eastern India and Southern Indian States, with recent additions from North, Central and Western Indian states. Unlike all the states where stingless bee rearing is still in nascent stages in North Eastern and Southern states, the stingless bees are reared in the traditional manner in homestead apiaries.

However, in the last 7-10 years, the scientific domestication of these bees involving the development of scientific hives and mass multiplication of stingless bee colonies using queen cells is achieved in Nagaland and is extended to other states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)