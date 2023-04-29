Prime Minister’s “Mann ki Baat” inspires new edition of Ayurvedic journal

Guwahati 29 April: The Ministry of Ayush has published a special issue of the Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) focusing on the influence of “Mann ki Baat” on the Ayurvedic industry. Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, launched the journal in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of Ayush, and senior ministry officials.

According to Sonowal, the Prime Minister’s “Mann ki Baat” discussions have been vital in giving Ayush favourable exposure. The radio programme has grown in popularity across communities due to its creative and engaging presentation style. The journal’s special edition focuses on the influence of “Mann ki Baat” on the Ayush industry and how Ayush is becoming a crucial pillar of the country’s national health policy and health initiatives.

Ayush has been referenced by the Prime Minister in about 37 “Mann Ki Baat” episodes. He has encouraged people to live a healthy lifestyle, to practise yoga, and to embrace evidence-based Ayurveda. As a result of the Prime Minister’s efforts to promote the Ayush sector, there has been an increase in awareness of the benefits of traditional Indian systems of medicine, not only in India, but around the world.

The special edition of the journal contains 24 articles written by renowned experts on seven potential topics: policy and public health, science and evidence, health education and awareness, yoga and Swasthavritta, the war against corona, collaboration between industry and academia, and globalisation and international cooperation.

Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, eminent authors from academia, industry, research, clinicians, experts, biotechnology experts, and international experts and stakeholders are among those who have contributed to the edition.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi, publishes the Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS), a peer-reviewed, open-access, UGC-CARE listed official publication. The journal is published quarterly and is available in print as well as online. It offers a multidisciplinary platform for the publication of research in the domains of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, as well as integrative health sciences. Medknow, a division of Wolters Kluwer Health, is the journal’s publisher. Wolters Kluwer Health is one of the world’s leading open-access publishers, with over 450 medical journals in its portfolio.