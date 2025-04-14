28.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 14, 2025
type here...

NE roads will match US standards: Nitin Gadkari

Centre planning Rs 10 lakh cr investment to rewire highways

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 13: The Centre is planning to invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next two years to strengthen highways across the country, with special focus on the Northeast, where roads will rival those in the US, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

In an interview to PTI, he said the Centre is working to transform the country’s infrastructure drastically in the next two years so that it matches the best in the world.

- Advertisement -

“We plan to take up projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the next two years to strengthen highways across the country, with special emphasis on enhancing infrastructure in the Northeast and the border areas. In the coming two years, highways in the Northeast will be on a par with US roads,” Gadkari said.

Related Posts:

There is an urgent need to augment the road infrastructure in the Northeast given its difficult terrain and proximity to borders, he said.

“It is our endeavour to transform the country’s infrastructure drastically so that it matches with the best in the world,” he said, maintaining that works are underway in all states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Gadkari said 784 highway projects are going to be implemented in the eastern states at an estimated cost of Rs 3,73,484 crore, covering 21,355 km.

- Advertisement -

Among them are projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), he said.

“We currently have projects worth Rs 57,696 crore in Assam, and about Rs 90,000 crore in Bihar. We’re also undertaking projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore in West Bengal, about Rs 53,000 crore in Jharkhand, and around Rs 58,000 crore in Odisha,” Gadkari said.

“In the Northeast, except Assam, we are undertaking projects worth about Rs 1 lakh crore this year itself,” he said.

Gadkari said a mass rapid transport pilot project is underway in Nagpur at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

- Advertisement -

“The project involves a 135-seater bus that will run on non-polluting energy sources and is expected to be highly cost-effective. If successful, it will be replicated on important routes across the country, including the Delhi-Jaipur stretch, under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model,” he said.

The minister said the length of the National Highway network has expanded significantly, growing from 91,287 km in March 2014 to 1,46,204 km at present, with a significant improvement in standards.

The proportion of national highways below two lanes has dropped sharply — from 30 per cent to just 9 per cent of the total network, he said.

In 2024–25, NHAI constructed 5,614 km of national highways, surpassing its target of 5,150 km. (PTI)

Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection