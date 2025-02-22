17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Needed leaders in every field who understand int’l mindset with Indian mind: PM Narendra Modi

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country needs leaders in different fields whose approach is global but mindset is Indian.

“We need people who move forward understanding international mindset with an Indian mind,” he said at the School of Ultimate Leadership conclave here.

- Advertisement -

Pitching for leaders in different fields who have “global thinking and local upbringing”, he said what is needed is a leadership which reflects India’s national vision in every field, be it bureaucracy or business or any sector.

Related Posts:

A leadership is needed in every field which can find solution to global complexity and needs, while projecting the country’s interests at the world stage, he said.

The prime minister said India is emerging as a global powerhouse, and that it needs world class leaders to speed up this momentum and to ensure that similar success are replicated in every field.

An institute like the School of Ultimate Leadership can be a game-changer, he added.

- Advertisement -

Modi stressed the role of human resources in ensuring success in different fields, and said the country should have leaders who can spearhead innovation and channelise skills.

In this context, he cited the example of Gujarat, noting that questions were raised about its future as a separate state due to its lack of natural resources.

However, the state today is doing very well due to its leaders, he said, adding that it has no diamond mine but nine out of 10 diamonds in the world pass through the hands of a Gujarati.

The School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable “authentic leaders to advance public good”, an official statement has said.

- Advertisement -

“The two-day conclave will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership,” it said. (PTI)

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP’s narrative was aimed at diverting attention from own sins: Congress...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring