NEET (UG) 2024 application window opened till April 10

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024. This is a significant relief for students who missed the initial opportunity to apply due to certain reasons.

The application window opened today and will close again on April 10 at 11:50 pm. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website. The NEET(UG) 2024 exam is scheduled for May 5 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across India and in 14 cities outside the country, in an offline mode. The NTA announced the reopening of the registration window on its official handle on X, stating that it is based on stakeholder requests.

The NTA also mentioned in a public notice that it received various representations requesting the reopening of the NEET (UG)-2024 registration window. The agency further clarified that the schedule for the release of the examination city slip, admit cards, and declaration of results will be available on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the scheduled time.