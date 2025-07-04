Man Killed in Drunken Altercation in Aizawl; Friend Arrested

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, JULY 4: A 40-year-old man was reportedly killed by his friend over a brawl while both were drunk in the Thuampui locality of Aizawl, Mizoram, police said on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Wednesday when the victim, T. Lalengzauva, was partying with two friends at his home. A police officer reported that a fight broke out between Lalengzauva and one of his friends, 21-year-old Lalzalawma.

The fight is said to have escalated, prompting Lalzalawma to stab Lalengzauva with a knife. The victim was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Police confirmed the arrest of Lalzalawma in relation to the murder. The third individual who was present at the scene has been arrested for questioning as part of the investigation.