17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Nine factories in Indore sealed for releasing untreated industrial waste into rivers

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

INDORE, Jan 10: The district administration of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has sealed nine factories after they were found discharging untreated industrial waste into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, this action was taken in the industrial areas located at Palda, Sanwer Road, Bardari and Lakshmibai Nagar as part of the campaign to make the Kshipra river pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028, they said.

- Advertisement -

Nine factories in these industrial areas were found discharging waste without treatment into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, the officials said.

As part of the action against them, power supply of these factories was snapped and these industrial units were sealed, they said.

Kshipra river, which originates from the rural areas of Indore district reaches Ujjain, where lakhs of devotees take bath during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela held every 12 years.

Officials said that Kanh river, which has virtually become a drain now, meets Kshipra river and causes its pollution to grow. (PTI)

Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Anchor Unique programme to increase attendance in schools

The Hills Times - 0
Indulge In The Delectable Traditional Treats Of Magh Bihu 8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions