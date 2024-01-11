Nine factories in Indore sealed for releasing untreated industrial waste into rivers

INDORE, Jan 10: The district administration of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has sealed nine factories after they were found discharging untreated industrial waste into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, this action was taken in the industrial areas located at Palda, Sanwer Road, Bardari and Lakshmibai Nagar as part of the campaign to make the Kshipra river pollution-free before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Ujjain in 2028, they said.

Nine factories in these industrial areas were found discharging waste without treatment into Kshipra and Kanh rivers, the officials said.

As part of the action against them, power supply of these factories was snapped and these industrial units were sealed, they said.

Kshipra river, which originates from the rural areas of Indore district reaches Ujjain, where lakhs of devotees take bath during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela held every 12 years.

Officials said that Kanh river, which has virtually become a drain now, meets Kshipra river and causes its pollution to grow. (PTI)