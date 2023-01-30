15 C
Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injuries: Hospital officials

BHUBANESWAR, Jan 29 (PTI): Odisha’s health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

Earlier in the day, Das, 60, was shot and grievously injured in Jharsuguda district when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

The minister was airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

A team of doctors operated on him, the hospital said.

“On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” it said in a statement.

