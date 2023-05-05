28 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 5, 2023
type here...

Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India: INSACOG

‘XBB.1.16 dominant in country’

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 4 (PTI): More than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been detected in India, while XBB.1.16 has become the dominant strain in the country, according to INSACOG data.

The samples of XBB2.3 have been found across 24 states and union territories. At 307, the highest number of samples was found in Gujarat, followed by 183 in Delhi, 178 in Karnataka and 164 in Maharashtra, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data stated.

XBB1.16 sub-variant has been found in 91.7 per cent of samples in central India, 100 per cent in northeast India, 52.8 per cent in north India, 50 per cent in east India, 75 per cent in south India and 67.1 per cent in west India, it showed.

XBB.2.3 seems to be growing across the world, with the earliest samples found in mid-December in Karnataka and Delaware in the US. So, the origin is somewhat unclear, a senior scientist said.

- Advertisement -

Also, the domination of the XBB recombinant variant and its sub-lineages is almost complete in India, with XBB1.16 becoming the dominant strain in most of the country, he said.

 

Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India
Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rongali Bihu Celebration In Mumbai

The Hills Times - 0
Highest Mountain Peaks in India Plants That Help Keep Mosquitos Away 10 Amazing Mountain Roads in India Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India