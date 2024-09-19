Over 58 per cent voters cast vote in J-K polls first phase

Of the 90 seats, 24 are voting in the first phase — 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in Jammu region

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Sept 18: More than 58 per cent of the electorate in Jammu and Kashmir turned out to vote till 5 pm on Tuesday, giving a thumbs up to the union territory’s first assembly election since 2019 with round one going off without incident.

Voting began at 7 am and proceeded steadily through the day. Men and women, the young and old, some too frail to walk and others patiently waiting their turn, queued up outside polling booths across Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

Of the 90 seats, 24 are voting in the first phase — 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in Jammu region. Over 2.3 million voters are eligible to vote to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.

At 9 am, two hours after polling began, the turnout was 11.11 per cent. At 1 pm, it was 26.72 per cent. At 3 pm, 50.65 per cent of the voters had turned up. And by 5 pm, an hour before polling was due to end, the number had inched up to 58.19 per cent.

Encouraged by the sight of long lines of people waiting to exercise their franchise, officials hoped the turnout would be higher than the 60.19 per cent in 2014 when the last assembly elections were held.

The elections to the 90-member assembly are the first since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was downgraded into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in August 2019.

Security forces fanned out to ensure that there was no trouble. The day was largely without incident except for reports of clashes between political workers in some areas of Bijbehara and D H Pora.

Officials said the highest voting percentage was recorded in Jammu region’s Inderwal at 80.06 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 76.80 per cent and Kishtwar at 75.04 per cent. Doda West also recorded a high turnout of 74.14 per cent during the period.

In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout of 67.86 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 65.21 per cent, Kulgam at 59.58, Kokernag at 58 per cent and Dooru at 57.90 per cent.

The lowest — 40.58 per cent — was recorded in the Tral segment, officials said, adding that the four constituencies in Pulwama district have not yet crossed the 50 per cent mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the several leaders encouraging voters to come out in large numbers and take part in the “festival of democracy”.

In a post on X, he particularly targeted young and first-time voters in his appeal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed for a strong voter turnout to elect a government focused on youth education, employment, and women’s empowerment while combating separatism.

“Pehle matdan phir jalpan”, he said in a post on X, asking people to vote before breakfast.

He encouraged voters to prioritise casting their votes before meals.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also asked people, particularly youth and women, to exercise their democratic rights.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed voters, reminding them of the implications of the state’s status change and urging them to safeguard their rights.

He stressed on the importance of participation for a future characterised by peace, stability, and development.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought support for the INDIA bloc, calling the election a chance for the voters to reclaim their rights and foster employment opportunities in the region.

He termed the downgrading of the state’s status a “violation of constitutional rights,” urging citizens to vote for a prosperous future.

National Conference’s Omar Abdullah said, “The more we talk about the importance of these polls, the less it will be. They are happening after 10 years and a lot has changed in these 10 years. Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two, Ladakh was separated from us, we were granted a UT status even as we fail to understand how it benefitted us.

“We have not forgotten what happened with Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, so it is a very important election in all respects.”

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said he hoped the votes would go in favour of the NC-Congress alliance in which a CPI(M) member is also a part of.

“But it is the voters who will decide. We have tried to take our agenda for J-K for the next five years to the voters, let us see what happens,” he said.

The next phases are on September 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8. (PTI)