19.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
type here...

Pahalgam attack: 48 tourist sites in Kashmir shut amid security concerns

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SRINAGAR, April 29: Nearly 50 public parks and gardens located in vulnerable areas of Kashmir valley have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

Gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks and gardens in Kashmir in view of the threat perception to tourists, they said.

- Advertisement -

They said the security review was an ongoing process and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days.

Related Posts:

The officials said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.

The spots put off limit for the tourists include Dooshpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan.

Although the authorities have not issued a formal order to this effect, the entry to these places has been blocked.

- Advertisement -

In case of several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir, the doors to these spots have been locked.

The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons — mostly tourists — at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort. (PTI)

10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam sent to Nagaon central jail

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers