Parliament security breach: 4 out of 6 accused arrested, hunt on for 2 others

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 13: Four individuals, identified as Amol Shinde, Neelam, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to a recent security breach at the Parliament.

The police are still on the lookout for two other individuals who are believed to have played a part in the incident. Preliminary investigations reveal that all six individuals were accomplices and used social media as a mode of communication.

The majority of the accused are residents of Gurugram, where the incident was reportedly planned. Earlier today, two unidentified individuals caused chaos in the Lok Sabha chamber by releasing yellow smoke from opened canisters, resulting in the adjournment of the House.

The intruders were eventually subdued by Lok Sabha members. This incident coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.